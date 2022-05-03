Factorial Partners LLC Sells 300 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Factorial Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HII shares. Vertical Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.78.

HII stock traded up $2.05 on Tuesday, hitting $214.38. 3,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,268. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.50 and a 12-month high of $228.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $164,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $208,036.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries (Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.