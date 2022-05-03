Factorial Partners LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Factorial Partners LLC cut its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 81.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in M/I Homes by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MHO. StockNews.com began coverage on M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of MHO traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.38. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.89.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

