Factorial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Travel + Leisure accounts for approximately 2.2% of Factorial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Factorial Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Travel + Leisure worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 23.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,240,000 after purchasing an additional 68,408 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,725,000 after buying an additional 18,133 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 12.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $314,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,158.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,689 shares of company stock worth $1,228,712 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNL traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.84. The stock had a trading volume of 26,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,662. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.67.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.11 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

