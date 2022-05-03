Factorial Partners LLC Has $202,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Factorial Partners LLC lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after buying an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 251,539 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,369,000 after buying an additional 20,709 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1,404.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 24,262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 22,649 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.74.

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.42. 68,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,679,341. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $145.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.87%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

