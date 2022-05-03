Factorial Partners LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Organon & Co. makes up about 1.5% of Factorial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 1,137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,281,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,678 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 1,824.5% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd now owns 2,604,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,479,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,298,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,814,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,145,000 after purchasing an additional 947,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.89.

NYSE OGN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.35. 98,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,065. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $39.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.03.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 1,899.41%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

