Factorial Partners LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 40.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,051,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,696,000 after buying an additional 1,456,019 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the third quarter worth $153,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 483,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 25,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 26.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTG traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.54. 137,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,767,840. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.74.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.16. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 53.56%. The company had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. MGIC Investment’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.30%.

MTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

