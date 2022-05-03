Factorial Partners LLC Acquires 7,000 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XPER. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,789,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Xperi by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 329,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after buying an additional 69,700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Xperi by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,026,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,343,000 after buying an additional 75,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Xperi by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after buying an additional 31,355 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Xperi by 1,454.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 232,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 217,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Xperi stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,316. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $22.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Xperi had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a positive return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $214.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.74%.

XPER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

