Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 3,093 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,922 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,837 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,615,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded up $4.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.26. 7,455,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,489,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.36. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

