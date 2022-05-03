Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 1,287 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,819 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.92. 15,826,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,699,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.87 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

