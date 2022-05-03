EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.99. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $37.39 and a 52-week high of $51.06.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 44.66% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. EVERTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

In other news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 29,253 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $1,177,725.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $832,858.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 74,586 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $2,808,162.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 210,341 shares of company stock valued at $8,080,318. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in EVERTEC by 589.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 8,720.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

