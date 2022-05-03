EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.38.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVER. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on EverQuote in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

In other EverQuote news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $108,849.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 460,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,039,653.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin acquired 1,004,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $14,999,999.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,734 shares of company stock worth $201,279. 37.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in EverQuote by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in EverQuote by 38.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,085,000 after purchasing an additional 311,561 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter worth about $350,000.

EVER stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, reaching $14.78. 661,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,759. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $437.25 million, a PE ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.13. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $35.79.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.31 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

