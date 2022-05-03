Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.50.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of RE stock traded up $2.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $277.43. 269,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,352. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $234.87 and a twelve month high of $308.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $289.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.86.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.92 by $0.39. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 32.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $488,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everest Re Group (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.