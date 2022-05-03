ETHA Lend (ETHA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $216,935.00

ETHA Lend (ETHA) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last week, ETHA Lend has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. ETHA Lend has a total market capitalization of $270,333.90 and approximately $216,935.00 worth of ETHA Lend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHA Lend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,525.80 or 1.00043276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00101562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00029283 BTC.

About ETHA Lend

ETHA Lend (ETHA) is a coin. ETHA Lend’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,359,425 coins. ETHA Lend’s official Twitter account is @ethalend . The Reddit community for ETHA Lend is https://reddit.com/r/ETHA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHA Lend is a protocol-agnostic liquidity protocol packed with features to efficiently interact universally with DeFi platforms.ETHA Lend is a composable DeFi yield optimizer built on Ethereum and Polkadot. The protocol interacts with multiple DeFi ecosystems to expose liquidity provider to optimal yield utilizing the protocols algorithm. “

ETHA Lend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHA Lend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHA Lend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHA Lend using one of the exchanges listed above.

