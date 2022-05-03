Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.05 to $7.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.56.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EL. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $334.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $352.10.

Shares of EL stock traded down $11.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.92. The company had a trading volume of 61,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,080. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.87. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $248.42 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $89.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

