Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 260 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 352 to SEK 295 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. HSBC raised Essity AB (publ) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Essity AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 231 to SEK 268 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essity AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $264.50.

ETTYF stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. Essity AB has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.76.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

