Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Raised to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ETTYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 260 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Essity AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Essity AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 231 to SEK 268 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essity AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Shares of ETTYF opened at $25.00 on Friday. Essity AB has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.76.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

