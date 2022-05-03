Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Receives $361.27 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $361.27.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ESS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 579,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,199,000 after buying an additional 28,795 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 16.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ESS traded down $9.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $319.36. 461,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,139. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $340.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.43. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.76. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $278.30 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 145.70%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

