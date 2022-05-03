ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust and is the leading service-oriented financial institution that provides services to individuals, families, and businesses in greater Pocono, Pennsylvania region. The Bank maintains its corporate headquarters in downtown Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and has community offices throughout the Pocono area. In addition to being one of the region’s largest mortgage lenders, ESSA Bank & Trust offers a full range of retail and commercial financial services. ESSA Bank & Trust’s business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in residential first mortgage loans, including construction mortgage loans, commercial real estate, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and consumer loans. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ESSA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.00. 6,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,710. The company has a market capitalization of $178.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.39. ESSA Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

