Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of EQBK traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 91,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.53. Equity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Equity Bancshares will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equity Bancshares news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $65,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,886 shares of company stock valued at $94,251 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,668,000 after buying an additional 21,460 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,396,000 after acquiring an additional 301,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Equity Bancshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 258,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Bancshares (Get Rating)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.