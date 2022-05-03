EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $830.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.00.

Shares of EPAM traded up $13.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $301.95. 27,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.39 and its 200-day moving average is $478.24. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

