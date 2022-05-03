Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,698 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $15,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Entegris by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $115.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.13. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.16 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.85 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $298,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $1,616,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTG. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

