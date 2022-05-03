Enhancing Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,070 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Enhancing Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $437,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,373 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,904. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock traded down $4.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.58. 110,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,024. The company has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 1.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.91.

About Marriott International (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.