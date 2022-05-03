Enhancing Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,258 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Enhancing Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $4.13 on Tuesday, hitting $239.34. 9,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,664. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

