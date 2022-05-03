Enhancing Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,000 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Enhancing Capital LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USB. Barclays cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.31.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.70. The stock had a trading volume of 233,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,717,287. The firm has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day moving average of $57.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

