Enhancing Capital LLC Buys New Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Enhancing Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.47.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.00. 347,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,312,179. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $131.94 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,610 shares of company stock valued at $25,737,996 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

