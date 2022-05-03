Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enfusion Inc. is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enfusion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

NYSE ENFN traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.53. 264,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,064. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.51. Enfusion has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $23.21.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enfusion will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at $134,481,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at $104,180,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at $48,717,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at $31,411,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at $27,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Inc offers software-as-a-service for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

