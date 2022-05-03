Energi (NRG) Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $43.59 million and $421,868.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energi has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00156072 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00031026 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.60 or 0.00330360 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00040497 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00010884 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 52,411,150 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.