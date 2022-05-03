Emerson Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 922 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000. Home Depot comprises 0.2% of Emerson Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,227 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $440,559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after acquiring an additional 433,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.92.

Home Depot stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.62. The stock had a trading volume of 157,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,549. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $313.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

