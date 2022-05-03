Emerson Wealth LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Emerson Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,915 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Emerson Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Emerson Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797,499 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 721.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,046,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,298 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,158 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 194.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,018,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,251 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.46. The stock had a trading volume of 304,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,750,410. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $116.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.81.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

