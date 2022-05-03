Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Chardan Capital from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

EBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent BioSolutions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.86.

NYSE:EBS opened at $33.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52-week low of $29.88 and a 52-week high of $68.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.38.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,133,000 after acquiring an additional 241,936 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 371.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 18,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

