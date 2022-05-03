Emercoin (EMC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.61 Million

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $7,765.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0328 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00046206 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000542 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 70.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,228,075 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.