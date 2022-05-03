Elysian 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $113,146.00 (ELY)

Elysian (ELY) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. Elysian has a market cap of $83,278.27 and $113,146.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elysian has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Elysian coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Elysian Profile

Elysian (ELY) is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

