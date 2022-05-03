Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in WestRock were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in WestRock by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,557,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,901,000 after buying an additional 3,647,538 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in WestRock by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,160,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,157,000 after buying an additional 896,281 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,940,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in WestRock by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,713,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,396,000 after buying an additional 360,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in WestRock by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,262,000 after buying an additional 296,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRK opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. WestRock has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average of $46.49.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.30.

In other WestRock news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

