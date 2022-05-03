Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.
Shares of NYSE EARN opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.52. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.39 million, a P/E ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.73.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.25%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -244.89%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the second quarter valued at $257,000. 27.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (Get Rating)
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
