Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $305.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $265.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $302.56.

LLY opened at $289.56 on Friday. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $182.92 and a 52-week high of $314.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.70.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.32% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,573,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,811,284,409.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

