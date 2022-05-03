electroCore (ECOR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect electroCore to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 315.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect electroCore to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ECOR opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67. electroCore has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.85.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECOR. HC Wainwright cut their price target on electroCore from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on electroCore in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 92,996 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 425.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 90,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 54,300 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 38,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 489,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 27,649 shares during the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

