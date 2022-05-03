Electrocomponents plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Receives $1,350.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Electrocomponents plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,350.00.

EENEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,300 ($16.24) to GBX 1,350 ($16.86) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Electrocomponents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

OTCMKTS:EENEF remained flat at $$13.95 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.59. Electrocomponents has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $15.83.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.