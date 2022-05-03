Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGO. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

EGO traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $9.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,579,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,815. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.39. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 51.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 11.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 157,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

