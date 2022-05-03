Einsteinium Market Capitalization Achieves $3.35 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $4,086.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.22 or 0.00262583 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014925 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002860 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,530,012 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.