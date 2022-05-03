Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives $71.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.43.

Several research firms have commented on EIX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of EIX traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,071,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,159. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.01 and a 200-day moving average of $65.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $73.32.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Edison International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 28.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 224,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after buying an additional 35,795 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth $205,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

