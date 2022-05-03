EDC Blockchain (EDC) Hits Market Capitalization of $142,709.45

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 44.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $142,709.45 and approximately $44.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded down 48.3% against the U.S. dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,944.83 or 1.00235816 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00047671 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00020767 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001481 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.