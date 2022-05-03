Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,100 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the March 31st total of 472,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of ETY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.56. The company had a trading volume of 285,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,725. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $15.06.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY)
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.