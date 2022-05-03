Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,100 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the March 31st total of 472,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of ETY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.56. The company had a trading volume of 285,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,725. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $15.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 23.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 9.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 348,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 29,892 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 13.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $559,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

