Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 429.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 24.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,594 shares of company stock worth $919,174. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 302.86%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

