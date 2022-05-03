Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $144.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.45 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Earthstone Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 2.16. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $17.19.

In related news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $494,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,926.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 147,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,175 in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 58.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

ESTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.36.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

