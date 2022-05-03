E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) CFO Buys $41,650.00 in Stock

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) CFO Jarett Janik bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $41,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,639.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ETWO traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.43. 2,023,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,384. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETWO. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,504,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,097,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,703,000 after purchasing an additional 78,849 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,710,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,232,000 after purchasing an additional 459,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETWO. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities raised shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

