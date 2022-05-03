e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Receives $34.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.60.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 25,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $637,437.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,107,437.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,440,317.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,107 shares of company stock worth $2,728,706. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2,175.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.29. 354,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,215. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 63.92 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

