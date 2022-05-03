Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Receives €46.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €46.45 ($48.90).

Several analysts have issued reports on DUE shares. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($47.37) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($63.16) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.16) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($35.79) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ETR:DUE traded down €0.40 ($0.42) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €24.44 ($25.73). The stock had a trading volume of 114,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 21.07. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €23.26 ($24.48) and a 1 year high of €44.08 ($46.40). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €34.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.12.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

