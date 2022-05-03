DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DURECT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get DURECT alerts:

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81. DURECT has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $97.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 7.94.

DURECT ( NASDAQ:DRRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. DURECT had a negative net margin of 259.46% and a negative return on equity of 52.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DURECT news, Director Judith J. Robertson purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in DURECT by 521.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,734 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 691,102 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in DURECT by 600.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 421,988 shares during the period. CM Management LLC raised its stake in DURECT by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,925,195 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 275,195 shares during the period. Healthcare Value Capital LLC purchased a new position in DURECT during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP raised its stake in DURECT by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 15,486,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,822,000 after purchasing an additional 177,435 shares during the period. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DURECT (Get Rating)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.