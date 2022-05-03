Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $160.85 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) will announce $160.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $161.29 million. Ducommun posted sales of $157.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year sales of $697.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $690.60 million to $704.09 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $744.34 million, with estimates ranging from $738.70 million to $749.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $164.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.02 million.

Several research firms have commented on DCO. StockNews.com raised Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ducommun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

DCO traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $50.92. 49,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,207. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.43. The company has a market cap of $609.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.36. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $60.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 6,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $304,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $79,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,802 shares of company stock valued at $503,025 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 15,364.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 108,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 107,550 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Ducommun by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 428,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ducommun by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ducommun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

