DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $78.73

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $78.73 and last traded at $79.21, with a volume of 242314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DSV A/S from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded DSV A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DSV A/S from 1,736.00 to 1,570.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DSV A/S from 1,650.00 to 1,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DSV A/S from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,082.26.

Get DSV A/S alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21.

DSV A/S ( OTCMKTS:DSDVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. DSV A/S had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DSV A/S will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2707 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. DSV A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

DSV A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.